All adults in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 vaccination by the autumn, the health secretary has said.

Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, Matt Hancock added that the UK has 350 million doses on order.

The first vaccination target is to immunise the most vulnerable 13 million people in the UK by mid-February, which Mr Hancock told Sky News the government was on track to achieve.

This group includes all over-50s, the extremely clinically vulnerable, and frontline health and social care workers.

Mr Hancock told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme that at present the "rate limiting factor is supply, but that's increasing".

The Pfizer/BioNTech was the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use in the UK. Credit: AP

He continued that 200,000 people are being vaccinated each day and that one-third of the over-80s have already had the coronavirus jab.

The Tory MP continued that seven new mass vaccination hubs would open across the country this week, with more to follow in the coming weeks, greatly increasing vaccination capacity.

It is thought that two million people per week need to be vaccinated to achieve the government's target of 13 million by mid-February.

As of the evening of January 6, 1.5 million people across the UK have been vaccinated.

Plans are currently being drawn up about who should be vaccinated in the next phase of the Covid jabs rollout.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the group's chair has instructed members to come up with a plan by the middle of February for the priority order of who should be vaccinated next.

"As you can appreciate these considerations start to be social values in a way more than the criteria we normally use, which is pressure on the health service," he told Sophy Ridge.

"There are broader considerations when it comes to people with different occupations and the relative importance of them in society."

Asked about the position of teachers on that list, he said: "I can't predict exactly what will be prioritised but I can say that we will be discussing this and coming up with a plan, and I can also say that when it comes to teachers I think we all appreciate the critical role that they all play and so that really will figure in the discussions."

Mr Hancock also said it is "highly likely" people will be vaccinated against Covid annually, as with the flu.

He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "I think it's highly likely that there will be a dual-vaccination programme for the foreseeable, this is the medium-term, of flu and Covid."

The UK has ordered more than 350 million doses of Covid vaccines. Credit: PA Graphic

Prof Finn also said that the vaccine rollout so far will already have prevented thousands of people from having to be admitted to hospital with the virus.

The Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Bristol told Sky News: "It's really too soon for the vaccine to have started having a measurable impact, but we can predict that already it's preventing cases just simply from the numbers of people who've received the vaccine which is now approaching one-and-a-half million people, and the rate of infection that's occurring which is really very high now.

"So there are certainly thousands of people already who have not been admitted to hospital and who will not be dying of this infection as a consequence of the programme that's begun in December."