Covid: Further 563 deaths in UK as cases rise by 54,940

The government said a further 563 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 81,431.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 97,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 54,940 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,072,349.

Wales

There have been a further 1,660 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 169,754.

Public Health Wales reported another 45 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,964.

England

A further 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 55,580, NHS England said on Sunday.

The deaths were between December 17 and January 9.

There were 25 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "1,112 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 17 deaths have been reported (two deaths were outside this period). "