Video report by Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

In the United States, there have been further charges brought against people over Wednesday's riots in Washington.

Among them, a man who wore a bearskin headdress and another who was pictured carrying the Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lecturn.

Meanwhile a politician from West Virginia has resigned his post after also being charged over his involvement.

As our Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has discovered, this isn't the first time Derrick Evans has been in trouble with the law.

