A council tax increase of 5% will land "every family" with a bill of £90, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he urged the prime minister to improve financial support on offer to local authorities.

The Labour leader criticised Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over council funding, warning authorities would be forced to hike taxes to cover the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Keir said families face a £1.9 billion council tax "bombshell" in April, warning authorities would be forced to hike taxes to cover the cost of the pandemic.

He also said called on the government to continue the temporary £1,000-per-year increase in Universal Credit, saying plans to scrap it in April would pull "another 200,000 children into poverty".

Labour analysis suggests that a 5% council tax rise - permitted after Mr Sunak signalled the go-ahead during his Spending Review for council tax and the social care levy to be hiked by 2% and 3% respectively - for those living in a band D property would see bills increase by an average of £90 in April.

Sir Keir said: "We're in the worst recession for 300 years.

"Yet the prime minister and the chancellor want to hike council tax - a £1.9 billion bombshell that lands a bill of around £90 on every family.

"They plan to cut Universal Credit - taking £1,000 a year from millions of families and pulling another 200,000 children into poverty."

He added: "This is the government that gave Dominic Cummings a £40,000 pay rise, but won't pay our carers a decent wage."

He also attacked Mr Johnson for being "too slow" to react at key moments during the coronavirus crisis, claiming that the government "isn't just incompetent" but also "has the wrong priorities".

"The indecision and delays of the prime minister cost lives and they cost people’s jobs," he said as he pointed to what he said were "slow" decisions made on the first lockdown, care homes, financial support and personal protective equipment.

Sir Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over council funding. Credit: PA

Sir Keir called for everyone to play their part in the rollout of the vaccine that is "now the only way out of the darkness".

The "biggest peacetime project in our history" must see a "24 hours a day, seven days a week" vaccination programme.

"I think the more advice and support we can get from anyone, the better in this."

Sir Keir also warned that lockdown restrictions may have to be tightened, expressing concern about nurseries remaining open, and suggested people would be surprised that house viewings were still going ahead.

"We're in this extraordinary situation where having got to at least as serious if not a more serious position than of March last year, we've got lesser restrictions in place and we need those in place as quickly as possible," he said.