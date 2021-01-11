Security Minister James Brokenshire is taking 'curative leave' to have surgery on a lung tumour.

The Conservative MP was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago which required surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung.

But he said, “frustratingly”, there had been a recurrence of a tumour in the same lung.

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup said on Twitter he was “in good hands” with the NHS team looking after him.

He added: "Keeping positive and blessed to have the love of Cathy and the kids to support me through this."

Mr Brokenshire’s ministerial boss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said she was “saddened” by the news.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with James and his family during this time,” she said.

“All colleagues across government send James our love and best wishes and we look forward to having him back soon.”

Political colleagues from all parties wished him well on social media.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "So sorry to hear this James. Sending my best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Covid Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Get well my friend. Done it once you will do it again."

Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Raynor said: "Really sorry to hear this James. Wishing you and your family all the best and hoping for good news for you. Look after yourself and I know the NHS will look after you."

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "So sorry to hear this James. Praying for full and speedy recovery."