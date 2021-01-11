What promises has the government made in the Covid vaccine delivery plan?

“Tens of millions” of people will be immunised against Covid by the spring as part of the largest vaccination programme in British history, the government has pledged.

Two million have already received a jab and, with three different vaccines now approved for use in the UK, there is hope that the end of the pandemic’s impact on the country is in sight.

With mass vaccination centres opening on Monday, the focus is now on ramping up the life-saving injections.

Here are the numbers - outlined in their vaccination plan released on Monday - that illustrate how the government intends to do that.