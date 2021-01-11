What promises has the government made in the Covid vaccine delivery plan?
“Tens of millions” of people will be immunised against Covid by the spring as part of the largest vaccination programme in British history, the government has pledged.
Two million have already received a jab and, with three different vaccines now approved for use in the UK, there is hope that the end of the pandemic’s impact on the country is in sight.
With mass vaccination centres opening on Monday, the focus is now on ramping up the life-saving injections.
Here are the numbers - outlined in their vaccination plan released on Monday - that illustrate how the government intends to do that.
2 million vaccinations each week by the end of January
2,700 vaccination sites – including 206 active hospital sites, 50 vaccination centres, and around 1,200 local vaccination sites
All residents and staff in more than 10,000 care homes across the country will be offered a vaccine by the end of the month
10 miles – the distance everyone in England will be from a vaccination site
80,000 health professionals across vaccination sites
200,000 volunteers for administrative support, to be contacted when needed
15 February – first vaccine dose to be given to all those in top four priority groups by this date , which account for 88% of Covid-19 deaths
All nine high-risk groups to be vaccinated by spring