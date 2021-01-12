It was a story which gripped the nation - the murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl on the streets of Bath.

Melanie Road was found stabbed in the city in 1984. What followed was an investigation which touched the hearts of many and consumed the lives of the detectives who worked on it.

But it would not be until 32 years later that Melanie's murder would be solved and her family would finally get the answers they craved.

In a new true crime podcast from ITV News, Catching Melanie's Killer explores the inside story of how detectives brought her killer to justice.

Across eight episodes - with rare and revealing interviews - we have deathbed confessions, and scientific leads which prove to be too good to be true.

The podcast hears from the detectives involved and Melanie's family. It describes the wrong-turns, the false leads and fading hopes of a group of detectives who were told by a chief constable to drop the case.

It culminates in a moment of courtroom drama when Melanie's family confront the killer and lay bare what it's been like living with unanswered questions for three decades.

Two new episodes will be released every Tuesday between 12 January and 2 February.

Scroll down for a guide to each episode.

Listen to 'Catching Melanie's Killer' below - or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode 1 - ‘All Hell Let Loose’

How do you find a killer from the past? 9 June, 1984. 17 year-old schoolgirl Melanie Road is murdered while walking home after a night out in the tourist city of Bath. In ITV News’ True Crime podcast, correspondent Robert Murphy learns how a murderer appeared in the night, killed this popular, bright student and disappeared. Leaving clues which detectives would pore over for decades.

Episode 2 - ‘Green Blood on Camden Crescent’

A nationwide manhunt begins for the killer of schoolgirl Melanie Road. In the hours after the murder, a blood trail is discovered by detectives. Cold Case investigator Julie Mackay takes ITV News correspondent Robert Murphy back to the scene to describe how this gave police in 1984 their first clues. Inquiries start to stretch from this small city all over the world.