Images circulated on social media have revealed “woefully inadequate” free school meal parcels sent to families, including a £30 parcel estimated to contain just over £5 worth of food.

Twitter user Roadside Mum posted the image, commenting: “2 days jacket potato with beans, 8 single cheese sandwiches, 2 days carrots, 3 days apples, 2 days soreen, 3 days frubes.

“Spare pasta & tomato. Will need mayo for pasta salad.

“Issued instead of £30 vouchers. I could do more with £30 to be honest.”

She estimated the cost of the food in the package at £5.22 based on prices at Asda.

Chartwell, the company that allegedly supplied Roadside Mum's box, said they would investigate the matter but that the picture did "not reflect the specification of one of our hampers".

The firm's website says their £23 food hamper for two weeks contains a block of cheese, 14 portions of fruit, 16 portions of vegetables, a kilogram bag of penne pasta, four chopped tomato tins, two tins of tuna, one loaf of bread and nine healthy snacks.

The food in Roadside Mum's photo falls remarkably short of these requirements.

Other users posted similar images.

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford tweeted another picture and wrote: “3 days of food for 1 family… Just not good enough.

“Then imagine we expect the children to engage in learning from home.

“Not to mention the parents who, at times, have to teach them who probably haven’t eaten at all so their children can… We MUST do better.”

Lisa Tanner uploaded a photo showing food repackaged in money bags, a small carrot segment and half a tomato wrapped in clingfilm.

"Our school was disgusted by our caterers! Food in money bags!!! Pathetic carrot stub," she wrote.

It is unclear which company supplied the parcels in the above two photos.

The Department of Health said: “We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed.

“Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the situation as “a disgrace”.

He tweeted: “The images appearing online of woefully inadequate free school meal parcels are a disgrace.

“Where is the money going? This needs sorting immediately so families don’t go hungry through lockdown.”

The government has promised to investigate the issue.

Children’s Minister Vicky Ford said she would be “urgently” look into the matter.After announcing her plans to investigate, Ms Ford also defended the use of parcels instead of vouchers for families in need.

She tweeted: “One of the reasons why some schools have used food parcels rather than vouchers is that it helps keep them in touch with families.

“Very sadly during the pandemic there has been an increase in risk to some children. Do call @NSPCC If you are concerned about a child.”

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said Ms Ford has been "working flat out to get food to families who need it".

"Those parcels didn't look the most generous that I've seen in the past," he said.

"The minister concerned, Vicky Ford, who is working flat out to get food to families who need it, is investigating that very urgently.

"Let's hope that they get to the bottom of it quite soon."