Hero jogger saves dog from icy water but here's why you shouldn't do the same
Video report by ITV News Reporter Sally Biddulph
Forcing his way through the ice, runner Darcy Pell wades through the freezing water to a dog in distress.
He had plunged into the frozen lake to rescue the drowning dog in West Yorkshire at the weekend.
Once the dog and Darcy were on dry land - he continued his winter run.
But he said he's not a hero - and warned others not to copy him because of the dangers of such icy cold water.