Video report by ITV News Reporter Sally Biddulph

Forcing his way through the ice, runner Darcy Pell wades through the freezing water to a dog in distress.

He had plunged into the frozen lake to rescue the drowning dog in West Yorkshire at the weekend.

Once the dog and Darcy were on dry land - he continued his winter run.

But he said he's not a hero - and warned others not to copy him because of the dangers of such icy cold water.