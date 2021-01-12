A sonic boom has been heard and felt by residents in London, Essex and Cambridge.

It is thought to have been caused by an RAF Typhoon fighter jet flying south over Cambridge at around 1pm.

A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

Twitter user Guy Aglionby tweeted a graphic from aircraft tracker ADS-B Exchange which appeared to show a fighter jet travelling south from Lincolnshire.

The website did not give a speed for the aircraft, but Mr Aglionby estimated it was travelling at more than 1,100mph (1,770kmp).

The website later showed that the fighter jet had returned to RAF Coningsby.

Cambridge City Council tweeted telling residents not to panic.

"If you heard a massively loud bang over Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier!" The council wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user posted a video in which an explosion could be heard.