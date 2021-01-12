Naturalist and broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough has received his Covid-19 vaccination.

The 94-year-old is the latest high profile figure to receive the jab - it was announced over the weekend that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had also been vaccinated.

Earlier in the pandemic, Sir David spoke of the "immense suffering" caused by the coronavirus crisis, but warned it might also mean "people will take their eyes off the environmental issue".

Sir David Attenborough has received his Covid jab. Credit: PA

Speaking in September, he said: "If there is hope that can come out of it, then that may arise from the whole world having experienced a shared threat and found a sense that we are all in it together".

Other celebrities to have had the vaccination include actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, entertainer Lionel Blair, 89, and singer Sir Tom Jones, 80.

Actor Brian Blessed, 84, and his wife also recently had the vaccination.

"After receiving his Covid vaccination, Brian Blessed thanked the NHS for saving his and his wife’s life," NHS Surrey Heath Clinical Commissioning Group posted on Twitter.

Dame Joan Collins, 87, received the "painless and seamless" vaccination on Saturday morning, saying it was on the "same day as our Queen!"

The Prince of Wales has said he will “absolutely” get the vaccine when it is offered to him, but warned of future pandemics unless global warming and habitat loss get under control.