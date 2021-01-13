Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being quizzed by senior MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee, answering questions on his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His appearance comes after he refused to rule out bringing in tougher Covid-19 measures in England, amid concerns current lockdown restrictions are not enough to stem the spread of a new, fast spreading variant of the virus.

At the Committee Mr Johnson said he is "very concerned" about a new variant of coronavirus which was first identified in Brazil.

Pressure to tighten restrictions was increased on Wednesday afternoon when Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced stricter laws would be enforced north of the border.

Mr Johnson earlier faced questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, in which he was accused of responding too slowly to developments in the pandemic.

The PM will face more intense questioning when he appears in front of the Liaison Committee, with the session scheduled to last for an hour and a half.

Along with questions on coronavirus, there will be a number of queries about Brexit.

The Liaison Committee, which is made up of chairs from the other Commons Select Committees, is the only one that gets to quiz the prime minister.

Wednesday's appearance is only the third time Mr Johnson has answered questions from the committee, despite prime ministers being expected to attend at least three times a year.

The following Chairs were expected to participate in the hearing: