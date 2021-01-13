The health secretary and one of his top medical advisors appear to be at odds as to whether professional footballers should be celebrating by hugging one another.

While the public has been told to stick to strict social distancing measures with those living outside of their household - elite players have been seen embracing one another during football games.

Indeed in the run up to Christmas, people were warned: "Don't hug elderly relatives if you want them to survive to be hugged again".

Quizzed on the issue, Matt Hancock said it was important "everybody respects, not just the letter but the spirit of the rules".

10 Downing Street handout photo of Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19) Credit: Downing Street/PA

"It’s important that it [play] is carried out in a way that is respectful of the rules," he told BBC Breakfast.

"Now of course they have special arrangements to ensure that the players are safe and they have a testing regime, but I do think that it’s important that everybody respects, not just the letter but the spirit of the rules because it’s actually the spirit of the rules that’s important, which is don’t pass on the disease, act as if you’ve got it and then you won’t pass it on to others."

But England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam issued a much stronger warning to players, suggesting they should avoid hugging and kissing to celebrate goals.

Asked if was time to issue “no kissing” advice, he told LBC Radio: “I completely agree with you.”

Prof Van-Tam said: “We cannot relax until we have a very substantially vaccinated population. Until then we are in a dangerous place – if you look at the NHS, we are in a dangerous place now.

“Every close human contact that is avoidable should be avoided because one-in-three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all," he said.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam Credit: John Sibley/PA

“So, I’m afraid, yes, on the football point, on the sporting point, I do agree with you.”

Professional sport is allowed to continue despite England's latest lockdown, but a number of measures are in place to ensure games go ahead in the most Covid-secure way possible.

This includes regular testing, and creating team bubbles.