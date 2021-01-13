Donald Trump has been impeached for a historic second time after he was charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly siege of Capitol.

Members of the House of Representatives, including at least 10 Republicans, voted to pass the article of impeachment on Wednesday.

Trump has shattered his credibility as President since urging his supporters to march on the US Capitol last week, resulting in violent clashes which left five dead.

Thousands of National Guardsmen have been brought in to help protect Congress, a week after the riots unleashed on the historic US building.

There are currently more than 6,000 National Guard troops in Washington which is more troops than are currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Security is very tight at the Capitol Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Trump earlier called on Americans for "no violence", urging his fans to "ease tensions and calm tempers".

In a tweet-sized statement released from The White House, Trump said: "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind."

"That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," Trump said.

So, what happens next?

An impeachment trial will then take place in the Senate, where senior US lawmakers will decide if Trump is guilty or not of the charges levelled against him.

However, the trial will have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, according to a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The spokesman said aides to the Kentucky Republican have told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff that McConnell won’t agree to invoke powers calling senators into emergency session.

That means the Senate almost certainly won’t meet again until 19 January - the day before Biden’s inauguration.

This also means that Trump will not be forced out of office and Mike Pence will not take over.

Did Donald Trump provoke his fans to riot and storm into the US Capitol?

Donald Trump at his Washington rally on Wednesday, where he incited his supporters to march on the Capitol Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

During Trump's speech at the rally in Washington, the US President repeated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud during the November 2020 presidential election.

He also urged his supporters to march on Congress.

Addressing the crowd of several thousand supporters, Trump said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness.

"You have to show strength, and you have to be strong," he added.

Messages unearthed by ITV News, posted online in the days before the rally, reveal that protesters had publicly disclosed their plans to storm the Capitol buildings, which they referred to as "Our House".

ITV News' Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports: "On the eve on the protests one said 'I think turn out is going to be great.'

"Another responded to that saying: 'You mean when we storm the Capitol?'"

One post said "GOTTA OVERWHELM THOSE BARRICADES AND COPS", while another wrote "STORM THE GATES!!!, uncovered with the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Among other messages were "we just have to get past the barricades and they'll panic and try to flee" and "there are side doors that visitors use that are normal doors”.

US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said earlier on Wednesday Trump has "repeatedly lied" about the outcome of November's 2020 election.

Nancy Pelosi Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Ms Pelosi said President Trump represents a "clear and present danger" to the nation and must be impeached.

In a House Speech, Ms Pelosi said members of Congress and the country as a whole "experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people’s Capitol and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people".

"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go," she added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., bottom center, walks to the House Chamber as the House of Representatives. Credit: AP

Meanwhile House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump "bears responsibility" for last week's storming of the Capitol by his supporters.

McCarthy, a close Trump ally, says the president "should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

But McCarthy also said he believes it would be a mistake to impeach Trump in such a short time frame.