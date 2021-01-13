The Manchester Arena plotter and Parsons Green bomber have both been charged with assaulting a prison officer at Belmarsh prison, the Metropolitan Police said.

Hashem Abedi, 23, and Ahmed Hassan, 21, were charged with actual bodily harm over an incident at HMP Belmarsh on May 11 2020.

A third man, 22-year-old Muhammed Saeed, was also charted.

Abedi was also charged with assault on an emergency worker, relating to a second prison officer.

The three men are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on April 7.