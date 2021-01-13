Donald Trump is likely to become the first US president in history to be impeached twice as the article of impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House.

The US House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote later on Wednesday to impeach Trump over his role in last week's rioters storming of Congress.

Congress are planning to vote on impeaching US President on the article of impeachment, for "incitement of insurrection," urging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol last week, resulting in violent clashes which left five dead.

At least five Republicans have publicly said they will join Democrats in voting to remove Trump from office.

NBC reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell has said the House Democrat majority leader, Steny Hoyer, told her that impeachment would be sent to the Senate immediately should it pass.

However, 100 senators would have to agree to return to work, otherwise it would not get heard until next Tuesday.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore writes: "We now face seven days of huge uncertainty.

He continues: "An impeachment and an inauguration is a certainty."

"Further political violence is a possibility. In a week, the Trump presidency will be over, but not necessarily the Trump era. The possibility is high that once Joe Biden is in the White House we will be talking about... Donald Trump."

ITV News Washington Correspondent Emma Murphy reports from Washington DC saying: "This is not what they are used to seeing in this city, we've got the national guard and the police on the streets - you can't move without showing your ID."

Washington Correspondent Emma Murphy continues: "There is a real fear about security in this city and across the country."

She adds that this fear will also be felt with Republicans who may wish to vote against Trump but are genuinely scared to do so.

She said: "Donald Trump was impeached previously and that was done simply by the Democrats they didn't have the support of Republicans.

"But this time they have five ver very senior Republicans have come out and said that this attempt to impeach is something they can support.

"It is incredibly significant because it just shows just what horror there is of what went on last week.

"We understand there is a great deal of concern against Republicans as they decide what to do as they feel genuinely fearful for their own safety if they decide to stand up and say they will impeach this president."

President Donald Trump Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

The House tried first to push Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to intervene, passing a resolution on Tuesday night calling on them to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

Pence made it clear he would not do so, saying in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that it was “time to unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden."

Debate over the resolution was intense after lawmakers returned the Capitol for the first time since the siege.