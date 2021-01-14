'British fish' happier after Brexit, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Fish in British waters are “better and happier” after Brexit, according to Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Commons Leader, responding to concerns from the SNP's Tommy Shephard on the "Brexit fishing disaster", told MPs: “What is happening is that the government is tackling this issue, dealing with it as quickly as possible, and the key thing is we’ve got our fish back.

“They’re now British fish and they’re better and happier fish for it.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened and noted: “Obviously there’s no overwhelming evidence for that.”

SNP Commons leader Tommy Sheppard earlier asked for a debate on compensation for the Scottish fishing industry.

He said: “Boats confined to harbour, lorry loads of seafood destroyed, the industry losing £1 million a day as firms go bust – all as a result of Brexit red tape imposed by this Government.

“Yet when asked about this yesterday, the prime minister refused to answer.”