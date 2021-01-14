Covid case rates: Check the changes in your region and age group

Covid-19 case rates have fallen in most regions of England, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England.

Here's a rundown of the changes in each region, followed by the changes according to age groups.

Regional changes

London continues to have the highest rate of any region in the country, but the rate of new cases has dropped in the past week.

In the seven days to January 10 the figure in the capital stood at 864.9 per 100,000 people - down from 1,043.9 in the previous week.

A bus stop sign on Bishopgate in London during England's third national lockdown. Credit: PA

Elsewhere the East Midlands, eastern England, north-east England, south-east England and Yorkshire & the Humber are all recording a week-on-week fall.

Yorkshire & the Humber continues to have the lowest rate at 297.2 - down from 309.9.

Three regions recorded a week-on-week increase: north-west England, south-west England and the West Midlands.

Age group changes

Case rates in England are falling among all age groups - except for people aged 80 and over.

Social distancing measures put in place at Superdrug in Guildford as patients wait for the vaccine Credit: Matt Alexander/PA

The highest rate continues to be among 20 to 29-year-olds.

Among that age group, the rate stands at 879.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 10, down week-on-week from 936.9.

Among 30 to 39-year-olds, the rate dropped from 895.5 to 767.8.

For 40 to 49-year-olds, it fell from 809.4 to 679.8.

But for people 80 and over, the rate increased from 475.7 to 577.1.