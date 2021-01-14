More Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the Midlands than any other area of England, new figures suggest.

A total of 447,329 doses have been administered in the region, the first to vaccinate a patient as part of the programme, with 387,647 people having received at least one injection.

The data shows that of the 2,371,407 jabs given between December 8 and January 10, including both first and second doses, 237,524 of them were administered to people living in London.

This compares to 447,329 in the Midlands, 433,045 in the North East and Yorkshire, 318,445 in the North West, 411,257 in the South East, 285,332 in the South West and 236,023 in the East of England.

Here are the estimates for each region of England, based on the number of first doses given to the 80-plus age group from December 8 to January 10, as published by NHS England, combined with population data from the Office for National Statistics:

Midlands - 447,329 (35%)North-east England & Yorkshire - 433,045 (49%)South-east England - 411,257 (36%)North-west England - 318,445 (36%)South-west England - 285,332 (37%)London - 237,524 (31%)Eastern England (236,023) 30%

Around half of all people aged 80 and over in north-east England and Yorkshire have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the new figures suggest.

By contrast around three in 10 people aged 80 and over in eastern England have had their first jab, according to NHS England's breakdown of vaccinations by age and region.

This is the first time these figures have been published.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan claimed the capital was not getting its fair share of vaccine doses, with 237,524 doses delivered.

The Labour mayor said: “I am hugely concerned that Londoners have received only a tenth of the vaccines that have been given across the country.

“The situation in London is critical with rates of the virus extremely high, which is why it’s so important that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the vaccine as soon as possible.”

He said he would hold talks with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi “to ensure that we urgently receive an amount of the vaccine that reflects our size, density and the level of need in our city”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously acknowledged that while parts of the country were doing “incredibly well” in vaccinating people it was “less good” in other areas.

There were also 2,452 listed as other, including some people who live in Scotland and Wales.

In total in England, 1,036,605 aged 80 or over have received a first dose, while 960,699 were given to those under 80.