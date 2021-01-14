ITV News Correspondent Robert Moore and his team were the only news crew in the world to accompany the mob as it stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

We are watching a broken man in the final days of a shattered presidency. Donald Trump is humiliated and faces ignominy. It is difficult to capture the scale of the tragedy of his leadership.

He is holed up in the White House, banned from communicating on multiple social media platforms. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have all banished him.

On Wednesday night he could only communicate by releasing a video on the White House YouTube site. That's where this erratic and inflammatory presidency has ended up.

The most powerful office in the world is reduced to posting videos on YouTube.

Donald Trump has made it into the history books for all the wrong reasons.

On Wednesday he became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

The charge he faced was 'Incitement to Insurrection' - a post-Civil War constitutional provision to prosecute those thought to be traitors.

Ten Republican members of the House of Representatives abandoned him and voted with the Democrats.

The final vote was 232 to 197.

But it is widely believed that many more Republicans would have defected if they weren't scared of being assaulted, or worse, by the same insurrectionists who stormed Congress on January 6.

No one is coming to Trump's defence.

It is true that a few loyalists are still there, but the only argument that they are mustering is that impeachment is only going to divide the country further.

On that, they may be right.

The sight of a defeated president on trial will infuriate his hard-line supporters.

They will also see it as validating their worldview that the Democrats were always determined to destroy him and that they combined with big tech, the liberal media and the political establishment.

The Senate will take up the next stage of the impeachment after the Inauguration next week.

It will hold a trial, with Senators as the jury. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority, meaning that 17 Republican Senators must join the Democrats.

Donald Trump at his Washington rally on Wednesday, where he incited his supporters to march on the Capitol Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

That is possible.

Once the president has left office, perhaps his spell will be broken, and he will be seen as the emperor with no clothes.

Once he loses the vestiges of the imperial power of the presidency, including access to the nuclear codes, will the Republican party seek to expunge him from their soul?

Outside the House of Representatives are jarring scene of hundreds of National Guardsmen patrolling Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: AP

It looks like the Green Zone in Baghdad. There will soon be more troops guarding Washington than there are in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

Most worrying is the potential for more extremist violence.

It seems unlikely there can be any more trouble around Congress, but there are FBI warnings about far-right activities in all 50 states. Any state capital could be the scene of a confrontation.

Rioters tore down the plaque above Speaker Pelosi's office. Credit: Sophie Alexander/ITV News

On Wednesday night, Nancy Pelosi signed the Article of Impeachment with a flourish, but said she had a "broken heart for our country."

She also achieved sweet revenge and poetic justice. Her office was ransacked last week by Trump supporters.

Now she has guaranteed him a special place in political Hell, pondering forever why his presidency imploded in prime time in its final days.