NHS staff facing threats from patients' relatives denying Covid

Nurses and medics working overtime to save lives are facing increasing abuse from Covid deniers refusing to accept their relatives’ diagnoses.

Staff are stretched to the limit at St George’ Hospital in London, where intensive care nurses are looking after double the number of patients they normally would.

Despite the daily stresses and traumas, they are seeing more and more “challenging behaviour” from relatives of sick patients – and it can even get physical.

Dr Jane Evans, a consultant in acute medicine, tells ITV News of the added difficulties they face on top of extra shifts in the Covid ward.

Watch the full exchange in the video above.