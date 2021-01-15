Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

A chef and a taxi driver have paired up to cook hundreds of meals for those in need during the pandemic. Over the past nine months, Chef Sujan Katuwal has cooked up 70,000 meals for NHS workers, care homes, the homeless and many others.

Restaurant owner Jessica Commons from Help Lewisham Hospital is collecting Sujan’s meals for NHS staff. While taxi driver Dale Forwood answered Sujan’s plea for help and is encouraging all of us to do our bit.