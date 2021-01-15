Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a coronavirus update from Downing Street this evening, with the focus expected to be on the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The press conference is scheduled for 5pm.

The PM will be joined by his two top experts, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance.

The pair are expected to provide the latest data on coronavirus transmission and NHS hospital admissions.

It's likely they will also give an update on new variants of coronavirus, particularly one identified in Brazil which has resulted in a travel ban blocking all arrivals from South America.

It comes after Prime Minister Johnson said there was some early evidence to suggest England's lockdown is reducing transmission rates of coronavirus.

He said at Prime Minister's Questions that he was avoiding tougher measures in England because current lockdown measures "are starting to show signs of some effect".

He refused to rule out stricter rules, saying restrictions are kept "under constant review".

He added: " If there is any need to toughen up restrictions, which I don't rule out... We will of course come to this House."

It is not thought any stricter measures will be announced in this evening's press conference.

