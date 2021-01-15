Among the many difficulties the Covid pandemic has caused, it has provided an opportunity for scammers to target vulnerable people and get hold of people’s money.

There are several scams currently doing the rounds including ones claiming to be from the government, your GP surgery, the NHS, HMRC or even the World Health Organization (WHO) - that police are urging the public to be aware of.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) lead officer Katherine Hart said: “Fraudsters have been relentlessly using the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns to mask their attempts to steal the public’s money.”

She continues: “While this instance of the fraud contained mis-spellings that provide red flags to the recipient, many others do not.

“The websites they link to may appear almost indistinguishable from the genuine article, making the fraud convincing.”

This is not just annoying spam; it can be dangerous. Here, we debunk some of the most circulated Covid-19 messages that have spread at speed.

What are these current Covid scams? How can I spot them? And what should you do if you receive one?

Coronavirus support text

The claim: Scam texts often include links or attachments which you should never click on.

Many of them are very convincing.

Ofcom provide this example of a text claiming to be sent by the government, offering a coronavirus support payment but is in fact a phishing scam; the link on message (left) will take you through to a very convincing website:

An example of a scam text, claiming to be sent by the government, offering a payment related to coronavirus. Credit: Ofcom

How do I spot it: Look at the URL. While the website design is a good likeness of the real deal, the link is not to the UK government website.

Texts saying you will be fined for leaving the house during lockdown

The claim: Scam texts are doing the rounds that purport to be from the government warning you you will be fined for leaving your home, encouraging you to click on the link to find out more information.

How do I spot it? The government has been sending out official text alerts during the coronavirus pandemic. These are legitimate messages that contain updates on the latest government advice, on, for example, lockdown rules.

Ms Hart says any genuine correspondence from government would never ask for personal banking information and added: “This is a time of increased vulnerability for everyone, and I am deeply concerned that the public is more likely to become victims of these scams.

This scam text claims you are being fined for leaving your home, and encourages you to click on a link. Credit: Ofcom

The texts come from ‘UK_Gov’.

The wording for all the messages will be the same regardless of what network you're on.

Ofcome say: "If you receive a message that is different to this one, it is unlikely to be an official Government message. You should therefore ignore it, delete it and report it."

Calls claiming your broadband will be disconnected

Some of these scam calls also claim to be regulator Ofcom

According to Ofcom, a recorded message or caller will claim your broadband needs to be slowed down or switched off because of more people working from home during lockdown.

How to spot this: The regulator says: "Ofcom will never call you out of the blue like this. If you receive one of these calls claiming to be from us, please hang up."

Coronavirus tracking app scams

The claim: People are also being targeted by scammers mimicking the government’s coronavirus tracking app, according to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

The link will take you through to a website where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Do not click on the link. Ofcom say you should delete the text and report it to Action Fraud.

How do you spot it: You will be alerted through the NHS app not by text message and you will never be asked to enter your bank details.

CTSI

Covid-19 vaccination scams

The claim: Victims of this scam are contacted by phone or text by scammers purporting to be from the NHS telling people they are eligible for a Covid vaccine. They might offer to discuss your medical needs.

The victim is encouraged to either press a number key on their telephone or click on a link in a text message.

These calls are designed to extract your personal or financial information putting you at risk of identity or financial theft.

A screenshot of a convincing but fake NHS website. The user is asked to provide their personal details, and even their bank/card details Credit: Which?

How to spot this: The NHS would not contact you by phone unless you have asked for a call back (ie you are awaiting tests results for something other than Covid); WHO have other things to do.

The NHS who will also never ask for you for personal or financial details.

The easiest way to be reassured is to call your GP’s surgery if the call claims to come from them to see if they have tried to contact you.

An example of a text message, purporting to be from the NHS, claiming that your are eligible to apply for a vaccine. Credit: Which?

Fraudsters offering fake tax refund

The claim: People are being tricked into handing over their bank details after receiving a text falsely telling them they are due back more than £200 from the government.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has warned people to be vigilant after seeing text messages which said: “we have been instructed by the goverment (sic) to issue a tax refund off (sic) £230 due to the recent lockdown”.

The message takes people to a website link, where they are asked to enter their bank details under the guise of verification and transfer of the cash payment.

How to spot it: The spelling mistake is a clear red flag.

The CTSI have described the text as “entirely fraudulent” and said “the public should ignore these messages”.

