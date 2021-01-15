More than two million people have died from coronavirus across the world, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

The US university has been tracking Covid-19 data from across the globe and the total number of deaths has reached 2,000,905.

Data from the university shows there has been 93,418,283 confirmed Covid-19 cases across the world.

The grim milestone comes as the UK reported a further 1,280 Covid-19 deaths, taking the UK's total number to more than 87,000.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. While the death toll is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real number of lives lost to is believed to be significantly higher. This is partly due to inadequate testing and the many fatalities inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a pandemic expert and dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said there has been a "terrible amount of death" but added "our scientific community has also done extraordinary work".

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the terrible number of deaths “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

He added: “Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed.”