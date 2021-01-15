Heavy snow could hit many areas of England and Scotland, Met Office warns

A band of heavy snow could hit many areas of England and Scotland, including the south of England, the Met Office has warned.

The weather service said there will be "rain, sleet and snow in some eastern areas for a time, giving a cover of snow in places" on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning - which covers the eastern parts of England and large parts of Scotland - is in place from the early hours of Saturday until 8pm.

The forecaster wrote on its website: "An area of rain will move eastwards through Saturday and is likely to turn to snow as this runs into cold air over east and southeast England.

Ben Chapman reporting on the snowfall in northern parts of the country on Thursday

"Snow is likely to fall to low levels on the leading edge of the rain area before snow levels gradually rise for many from the west.

"East Anglia and parts of Kent and Sussex look most at risk of seeing snow for longest. 1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.

"Given recent wet weather and high river levels with rain and snow falling, then melting, some flooding impacts are also possible."

Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow for large parts of England and Scotland Credit: Met Office

Ahead of the anticipated snow, the weather service has provided advice on winter proofing bikes and clearing paths and driveways.

People are being warned to expect possible delays on roads and trains, power cuts and lost mobile phone coverage. Some rural communities could also become cut off.

These sledgers enjoy the snow at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

In the western parts of the country, there will be brighter weather and scattered showers, Met Office said.

Tonight's forecast is that it will be dry and frosty, with fog patches possible in the east. Strong winds and rain will reach western areas by midnight, perhaps turning to snow in places as it pushes east.