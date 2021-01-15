Magic! Watch our correspondent Damon Green as he's sawn in half

For a truly great trick you need to put on an entertaining show, build the suspense and keep it simple.

Ingredients which have helped the illusion of sawing someone in half stand the test of time, the element of danger leaving audiences scared to watch but unable to look away.

It's 100 years since its first performance by PT Selbit, so we sent our correspondent Damon Green to experience how it's done. Thankfully, he came back in one piece.