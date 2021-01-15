A man has been charged for giving a fake Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman and collecting £160 from her for doing so.

David Chambers of Hook Rise North in Surbiton was arrested on 13 January 2021 and taken to Bishopsgate police station.

The 33-year-old was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of common assault, and two breaches of Covid regulations.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 12 February.

Following the incident, City of London police issued a statement reminding the public that coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the NHS and is free of charge.

"At no point will you be asked to pay," police said and added: "The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details."