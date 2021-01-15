Met Office warning for ice in many parts of England and Scotland

A yellow warning for ice is in place for many parts of England and Scotland after snowfall in some parts over recent days.

Rain, sleet and snow is dying out, the Met Office said, but it could leave some icy surfaces and lead to "difficult travel conditions".

The weather service warned of people of injuries from slipping and falling while walking on icy services, as well as "some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The weather warning, which is in place until 10am this morning, covers most of England and Scotland, but not the South West of England.

Fog is also forecast for parts of the Midlands and the North, along with mist around Glasgow which may create difficulties for drivers and cyclists.

Temperatures were as low as -6C this morning in parts of Yorkshire and Cumbia.

In the Greater London area, temperatures are expected to drop to 1C today and parts of the South East could fall to -2C.

A woman walks through the snow in Braco, near Dunblane Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Heavy snowfall in northern England and Scotland over recent days has already caused travel disruptions. “Hazardous” conditions yesterday caused problems for the ambulance service in Yorkshire, which struggled to keep up with the high demand, while Covid vaccinations were also affected.

More snow is expected in Scotland and northern England tomorrow as another yellow warning for snow and ice will be in place.

Mark Millins, of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said the bad weather was having a “severe impact” on its operations and urged people to “take extra care” when out walking or driving.

The deepest snow on Thursday was in Bingley, West Yorkshire, and Strathallan in Perth, Scotland, both of which recorded 11cm.

Becky Mitchell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Saturday is the next day we could potentially see some snow.”

The Met Office has published advice from the Department for Transport advising people to clear snow and ice from footpaths outside their homes, preferably in the morning.

“You can then cover the path with salt before nightfall to stop it refreezing overnight,” the advice says.