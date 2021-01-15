Organ music to play as over-80s receive Covid-19 jabs at Salisbury Cathedral

Salisbury Cathedral will open its doors to people aged over 80 receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The historic site, which was built 800 years ago, will become a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network Covid-19 local vaccination service.

Local GPs have invited patients in the over-80s priority group to attend the cathedral for their first Covid-19 jab.

A programme of music on the cathedral’s famous Father Willis organ will be provided throughout the day by David Halls, director of music, and John Challenger, assistant director of music.

Dr Dan Henderson, co-clinical director for the Sarum South Primary Care Network, said: “It’s great to be further expanding the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Wiltshire.

“Today marks another step towards getting our lives back to normal.

“I understand that people are keen to get their jabs but please don’t call your doctor or the hospital asking about when you will get an appointment, we are following the priority order set out by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and the NHS will be in touch when it is your turn to be vaccinated.

“The huge vaccine programme is a marathon, not a sprint, but we will get to everyone.”

Patients attending appointments are from five GP practices – Salisbury Medical Practice, Harcourt Medical Centre, Three Chequers Medical Practice, Downton Surgery and Whiteparish Surgery.

Only patients invited by the NHS should attend and are asked to only arrive five minutes before their appointment time.

Patients not invited should wait to be contacted by the NHS.

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, said: “We are proud to be playing our part in the life-saving vaccination programme, which offers real hope in these difficult times.

“The staff of our local NHS and their patients will receive a warm welcome to their cathedral, and we assure them of our constant prayer.”