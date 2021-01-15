Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.Chris and Lizzie discuss The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's coronavirus vaccination.Buckingham Palace shared the news after much speculation as to when Her Majesty would receive the jab despite being in the second highest priority group to get the vaccine.Prince Charles also announced his new Earth charter 'Terra Carta', which he hopes will encourage businesses to reduce their carbon emissions and commit to sustainable investment.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss The Duchess of York's racy new novel, Prince William's chat with NHS workers and the rumours Prince Harry has grown a ponytail.

