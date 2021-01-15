Uganda election: President Museveni takes the lead amid accusations of rigging

Uganda's leader Yoweri Museveni has taken an early lead in the presidential election, according to the country's electoral commission.

On Friday, it said the results are in from 29% of polling stations, with Museveni winning 63% of ballots and top opposition candidate Bobi Wine taking 28%.Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker, alleges that the vote in the East African country has been rigged. The electoral commission on Friday replied that the burden is on him to prove it.

The largely peaceful vote followed deadly violence and repressive measures. Wine - whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu - was arrested multiple times during his campaign. Dozens of his party members were detained and one bodyguard was killed.

Authorities used the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason to ban rallies in urban areas where Wine has strong support, including the capital, Kampala.

Bobi Wine's campaigning has been curtailed by authorities. Credit: AP

38-year-old Wine asserts that 76-year-old Museveni is part of the old guard that has presided over rampant corruption and oppressed millions of jobless Ugandans.

Meanwhile, Museveni asserts a “popular mandate” in ordering security forces to crack down on people he calls criminals bent on undermining his government’s authority. His campaign theme is “securing the future” of Uganda's 44 million people.

Ugandan authorities appeared to cut off internet access in the country on Wednesday night, but the electoral commission asserted that it will have no effect on the process.

The final election results are expected by Saturday evening.