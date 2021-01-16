Washington is used to politics causing disruption but nothing like this. The disruption is physical and emotional. Trying to get around is difficult but for many the real challenge is trying to reconcile what has gone on here and what might. Such is the police and military presence in the centre of DC and other state capitals that any successful protest seems unlikely. But if FBI reports are to be believed the assault on the Capitol emboldened rather than deterred. It begs the question where the extra the next explosion of violence will appear. The threat is moving. The fear for those outside the most fortified areas is where it may come to a devastating stop. And now after four years of deep division there is a unifying factor between Democrats and some Republicans and that is fear. Fear for themselves, their families, their country.