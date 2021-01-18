Matt Hancock will give a coronavirus update this evening as the expansion of the Covid-19 vaccine programme sees it rolled out to over-70s for the first time.

The health secretary will be joined at Downing Street by Chief Medical Adviser for NHS Test and Trace, Susan Hopkins and Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis.

A time has not yet been set for the press conference, but it will take place this evening.

Mr Hancock will lead the press conference after announcing that over-70s and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will start receiving vaccination invitations, as of Monday.

The government has hailed the move a “significant milestone” in its vaccination rollout, putting the UK a step closer to achieving its goal of inoculating the four most vulnerable groups by February 15.

As the press conference was announced, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Today marks a significant milestone as we offer vaccinations to millions more people who are most at risk from Covid-19.

"We have a long way to go and there will be challenges ahead - but together we are making huge progress in our fight against this virus."

It comes after the announcement of a further 10 mass vaccination centres, which are due to open in England this week and the commitment to trial 24/7 vaccines by the end of the month.

At the press conference, Mr Hancock is expected to give an update on whether the UK is on course to reach its mid-February target, which it hopes will allow it to begin a gradual lifting of restrictions.

