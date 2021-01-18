A further 599 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while 37,535 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 105,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days, due to a reporting lag from the weekend when many registry offices are closed.

Since the start of the outbreak, 89,860 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, which 3,433,494 coronavirus cases have been recorded.

As of the end of Sunday, 4,062,501 people in the UK had received the first dose of a vaccine.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast

Wales

There have been a further 1,332 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 181,493.

Public Health Wales reported another 20 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,294.England

A further 532 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 61,453.

The deaths were between December 13 and January 17, with the majority being on or after January 10.

There were 11 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

A further 532 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England. Credit: PA

Scotland

There have been a further 1,429 cases of coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 163,762.

Public Health Scotland has not reported any new deaths, however, this could be due to registry offices being closed at the weekend. Since the start of the outbreak, it has been reported 5,305 people have died after testing positive.

Northern Ireland

Nineteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health. 18 of them passed away in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,625.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 640 new positive cases. The total number of positive cases since the start of the outbreak is now 96,001.