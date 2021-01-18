Video report by ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

A pro-Trump protester who stormed US Capitol, identified by ITV News as Riley Williams, has been charged.

The FBI are investigating claims she stole a computer from the office of Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, and attempted to sell it in Russia, ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo says.

He said local law enforcement had spoken to the 22-year-old's mother on Saturday night - shortly after the ITV News report aired, but that she fled "packed up and left her home in Pennsylvania just before we arrived at her home last night".

Ms Williams, who was one of a small number of women to have illegally entered the buildings during the Washington DC siege, attracted attention after she was filmed apparently directing rioters “up the stairs, up the stairs”.

In separate interviews, her mother and father told ITV News that she was giving orders to the rioters, insisting she was a peaceful protester who got lost in the crowd.

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. Credit: AP

“She’s definitely not a leader,” her mother Wendy Williams, told ITV News.

"I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like ’they’re letting us up, they’re letting us up, let’s go'. She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving".

Ms William's mother said her daughter became interested in the ‘America First movement’ a year ago, but was shocked to see her inside the US Capitol.

She had become concerned about her growing interest in politics, which led to her attending several pro-Trump rallies. She said she was unaware that Riley had become a vocal figure in some far-right forums.

Trump lost! What now? Listen to the latest episode of our US election podcast below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify