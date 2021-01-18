Ministers under pressure to extend £20 a week Universal Credit uplift

Boris Johnson will come under intense pressure to extend the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit when Labour forces a Commons vote on the planned cut on Monday.

The prime minister has been warned by his opposite number Sir Keir Starmer that millions of families will be £1,000 a year worse off if the government scraps the increase.

He will also face calls to extend the uplift from Tory MPs as the Northern Research Group (NRG) said ending it now would be “devastating”.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds tweeted: “Today I call on all Conservative MPs to do the right thing and vote with Labour to #CancelTheCut to Universal Credit.

“After the worst recession of any major economy, the Government should be supporting families through this crisis. Instead it’s hitting them in their pockets.”

However on Monday, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said Labour’s vote to oppose the planned cut to Universal Credit is a “political stunt”.

He told Sky News: “It’s unfortunate that Labour has chosen a political stunt.

“This debate today has no real impact on the outcome on those families, other than a political little stunt for Labour.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the 65 MPs in the group, Carlisle MP John Stevenson said the increase in Universal Credit had been a “life-saver” for people through the pandemic.

The statement added: “That is why the NRG are once again calling on the Chancellor to extend the Universal Credit uplift until restrictions are lifted, to ensure that individuals and families who have been worst affected by this pandemic are supported through our recovery with the security they need.”

Labour leader Sir Keir said that failing to give families a “helping hand” through the coronavirus pandemic would “slow our economic recovery as we come out of it”.

The government temporarily increased the benefit to help families through the Covid crisis, but the uplift is due to expire in April, potentially hitting the incomes of six million families.

Labour will use its opposition day debate in the Commons on Monday afternoon to force a vote on the plans. Conservative MPs are expected to abstain.

The motion states: “This House believes that the government should stop the planned cut in Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit in April and give certainty today to the six million families for whom it is worth an extra £1,000 a year.”

Sir Keir said: “Families across the UK have spent the past year worried for their loved ones, their jobs and their family’s security.

“Millions of people have had to juggle childcare with working from home, have seen jobs or incomes cut or been excluded from self-employed support.

“If we don’t give a helping hand to families through this pandemic, then we are going to slow our economic recovery as we come out of it.

“We began 2021 with one of the worst death tolls in Europe and the deepest recession of any major economy.

“Without action from Government, millions of families face a £1,000 per year shortfall in the midst of a historic crisis.

“We urge Boris Johnson to change course and give families certainty today that their incomes will be protected.”