Plastic surgeon charged with attempting to murder fellow doctor in stabbing

A doctor has been charged with attempting to murder a “highly regarded” fellow plastic surgeon following a stabbing at his home. Graeme Perks was seriously injured following a break-in at the property in Halam Hill, Halam, near Southwell, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday at around 4.15am. Nottinghamshire Police said the 65-year-old is still fighting for his life at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Jonathan Peter Brooks, of Landseer Road, Southwell, has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife in a public place, the force said. He was charged on Sunday and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Mr Perks suffered puncture wounds to his abdomen and chest. He previously held leadership roles in the NHS, is a former chairman of the East Midlands Cancer Network and was president of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (Bapras) in 2013 and 2014. Mr Perks was also a member of the board for the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies between 2016 and 2018. Speaking after the charging decision, Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigations into this case have led us to charge a man. We are not now looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation. “The victim is still in the intensive care unit and is still in a serious but stable condition. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. “If anyone has any information in relation to this case, we would urge them to still contact us.” Police have urged anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 2am and 5am on Thursday morning, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 44 of 14 January 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.