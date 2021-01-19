Covid: 4.1m vaccine jabs given to people in England

A total of 4,118,342 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England between December 8 and January 18, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 170,900 on Monday’s figures.Of this number, 3,687,206 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 167,150 on Monday’s figures, while 431,136 were the second dose, an increase of 3,750.

Of the jabs thus far, 439,691 were given to people in London between December 8 and January 18, including 388,437 first doses and 51,254 second doses.This compares to 713,602 first doses and 65,835 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 779,437.

The breakdown for the other regions is as follows:- North East and Yorkshire: 633,837 first doses and 71,332 second doses, making 705,169 in total- North West: 504,941 first doses and 61,498 second doses, making 566,439 in total- South East: 602,440 first doses and 74,656 second doses, making 677,096 in total- South West: 425,672 first doses and 52,905 second doses, making 478,577 in total- East of England: 393,916 first doses and 53,219 second doses, making 447,135 in totalSome 4% of people in London have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, compared with around 7% in most other regions of England.

Provisional NHS England data for the period up to January 18 suggests that south-west England has recorded the highest proportion of population to have had the first dose.

Here are the regional percentages in full, based on NHS England data combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics:

SW England 7.6%

NE England/Yorkshire 7.4%

NW England 7.2%

SE England 6.8%

Midlands 6.7%

Eastern England 6.0%

London 4.3%

Public Health Scotland said 284,582 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Tuesday January 19, an increase of 19,591 from the previous day.It added that 3,886 people have received the second dose, an increase of 188.

Eighty percent of care home residents in Scotland have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

In Wales, a total of 162,000 people have been vaccinated.