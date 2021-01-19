An estimated one in eight people in England had had Covid-19 by December last year, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from an estimated one in 11 people in November and one in 14 in October. The figures are the proportion of the population who are likely to have tested positive for antibodies to Covid-19, based on blood test results from a sample of people aged 16 and over. The ONS also found “substantial variation” between regions in England, with 17% of people in private households in Yorkshire & the Humber estimated to have tested positive for antibodies in December, compared with 5% in south-west England.

Elsewhere in the UK, the figures according to the ONS’s Covid-19 Infection Survey are:

In Wales, an estimated 1 in 10 people

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 1 in 13 people

In Scotland, an estimated 1 in 11 people

Credit: ONS

ONS figures also show a total of 6,057 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 8 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is up from 3,144 deaths in the week to January 1 and is the highest weekly figure since the week ending April 24.

The ONS said the number of registrations will have been affected by the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day bank holidays.

More than a third (34.1%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to January 8 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS said the figures should be interpreted with caution as the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day bank holidays will have affected numbers previously registered.

The ONS also produced the first weekly dataset on the registered deaths of care home residents, including deaths that occurred in the care home but also elsewhere.

It found that 1,370 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 were registered in the week ending January 8.

Deaths involving the virus of residents in care homes, as notified to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), have almost doubled in a fortnight.

There were 1,260 deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes notified to the CQC in the week ending January 15, a 45% rise from the 864 deaths notified during the previous week.

And it is almost double the 661 deaths notified to the regulator in the week ending January 1.