Number 10 has insisted Boris Johnson does not take afternoon naps, after a source reportedly close to the prime minister claimed he is partial to a "kip for half an hour or so".

His new press secretary Allegra Stratton rubbished the claims, made by an anonymous Downing Street insider to Times Radio, that the PM often carves out time in his schedule for "a power executive business nap”.

Ms Stratton told reporters: "The prime minister does not have a nap. These reports are untrue."

Asked whether the PM is tired due to feeding baby Wilfred late at night, Ms Stratton said she isn't aware of how regularly he carries out bottle duty but reiterated that he "does not have a nap in Downing Street".

The source said: "It would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so - a power executive business nap to get him ready for the rest of the day".

But Ms Stratton said: "He does not have a nap during the day when he is in Downing Street... his day is jam-packed from early in the morning through to late at night."

