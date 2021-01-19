Thief scolds owner of car he stole after finding surprise cargo in back seat

A thief who discovered a toddler in the back seat of a car he stole drove back to its owner and berated her for leaving her child alone, police in the US said.

The mother had gone into a supermarket on Saturday in Oregon and left her four-year-old in the vehicle, Beaverton police spokesman Officer Matt Henderson said. He added that the car, which was about five metres away from the store, was left with its engine running and door unlocked.

According to a store employee, the woman was in the market for a few minutes before someone began driving away with the SUV.

However, after realising the child was in the car, the thief drove back to the supermarket. He chastised the mother, then drove away in the stolen vehicle.

“He actually lectured the mother for leaving the child in the car and threatened to call the police on her,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the woman did nothing wrong and was within sight and sound of the child. He said the incident served as a “good reminder to take extra precaution” with children.

The car was stolen from outside a supermarket. Credit: PA

“Obviously, we’re thankful he brought the little one back and had the decency to do that,” Henderson said.

Police found the vehicle a few hours later in Portland but they are still searching for the thief.

The suspect was said to be in his 20s or 30s with dark brown or black braided hair and a multi-colored face mask.

Police said anyone with information on the incident should contact the department.