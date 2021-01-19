Chris Choi gives an insight into the luxury tracksuit industry

With so many people staying at home, more and more of us are snuggling into a lockdown look that often involves joggers, hoodies and tracksuits.

With the insurgence of comfort wear, some high end clothes makers are focusing on fashion with a more laid back look.

ITV Consumer Editor Chris Choi takes a look at a luxury tracksuit with a price tag of £5,000. The reason for the price is because it is made of a very heavy sillk, a bespoke tailor said.

These lockdown luxury tracksuits can range from £5,000 to £13,000, with the finest textiles used and 80 hours of bespoke tailoring.

A customer, who ordered one for her work from home wardrobe, said: "This is what makes me feel good. So, as long as I don't hurt anybody by buying a tracksuit, you know, why not?"

M&S, John Lewis, Boohoo and ASOS are all reporting sales surges of 30% to 60% on things like tracksuits, hoodies and joggers.