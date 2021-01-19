Trump scraps UK, Brazil and Europe travel ban - but Biden shoots plan down

President Donald Trump has announced the US will remove its coronavirus travel ban on the UK, Brazil and most of Europe, only for the plan to be shot down by incoming president Joe Biden.

On Monday, just two days before the end of Mr Trump's term, the White House said it will reverse restrictions previously implemented to prevent incoming airline passengers from spreading the virus.

Following the announcement, Jen Psaki, Biden's spokeswoman, said it is "is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel".

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," she added,

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19."

The restrictions were initially imposed following rising rates across the world and the discovery of new variants in the UK and Brazil.

Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Credit: PA

The White House had said the entry ban on both countries, alongside Ireland and the Schengen area of Europe, will be lifted from January 26. It will still, however, apply to Iran and China."This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from Covid-19 while enabling travel to resume safely", the White House statement said.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said most air passengers flying into the country from January 26 will need to produce a negative coronavirus test to enter.