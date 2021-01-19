Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Two US National Guard members who have links to right-wing militias are being removed from the security mission around Joe Biden’s inauguration, an army official has said.

The investigation into the two National Guard members did not find any plot against Mr Biden or his inauguration.

Mr Biden is due to be inaugurated as president on Wednesday amind an extremely tense situation in Washington in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol.

An Army official and intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity and did not say which fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

In a statement, the US Secret Service that "due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration".

Large parts of the US Capital are locked down in preparation for Mr Biden's inauguration, with a heavy military presence surrounding all government buildings.

Defence officials in the US have been worried about the possibility of one of their own soldiers going rouge and launching an attack during the inauguration ceremony.

Some 25,000 soldiers are said to be involved in the security operation and all will have been vetted by the FBI before Wednesday.

The number of troops involved are at least two-and-a-half times the normal used for a presidential inauguration.

It follows the scenes of chaos from when the Capitol was stormed on January 6 in which five people were killed.

President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time after US lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled congress accused him of inciting violence and stirring up the protest.

His trial is due to start this week despite him no longer being president.