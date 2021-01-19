Why Donald Trump's splendid isolation may not be the end of his troubles

Snubbing his successor’s inauguration to instead go into voluntary exile, Donald Trump’s departure, like his presidency, is all about grievance and victimhood.

He’s heading into splendid isolation on the barrier island of Palm Beach. The channel separating it from mainland America is like a moat and the three causeways that cross it really do have drawbridges.

Mr Trump and his wife are moving into a penthouse suite at Mar-a-Lago, the private members’ club that occupies a 20-acre site spanning the island.

Palm Beach is home to more than 40 billionaires, so Mr Trump will be among the nation’s richest political donors as he contemplates his future.

Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump will head after Washington DC. Credit: AP

His initial focus, however, may be on loans and lawsuits.

The cloak of protection afforded him by the presidency will be gone. New York’s state and district attorneys have been investigating his business dealings and there will be nothing to prevent them from pressing charges against private citizen Trump.

Ghislaine Maxwell, among others, knows it’s not great to be in their crosshairs.

Commercial banks, including Deutschbank, have indicated they no longer want to do business with the Trump Organisation.

The New York Times has reported he owes Deutschbank more than $300 million and soon they will be asking for their money back.

'I'd rather him be my constituent than be president': Democrat congresswoman Lois Frankel, who will now have Trump as her constituent, talks about Mar-a-Lago's reaction to his move

Like everyone in the hospitality sector, the Trump Organisation has taken a big hit thanks to coronavirus.

Mr Trump once boasted that he could shoot someone dead on New York’s Fifth Avenue and his supporters would forgive him.

Many forgive or downplay the responsibility he bears for the disgraceful scenes on Capitol Hill on January 6.

But his brand is tarnished in the business and corporate world.

What will really hurt is that his long-term relationship with the lucrative world of professional golf appears to be at an end.

One reason he bought Turnberry in Scotland is that it’s traditionally on the roster of courses that host the Open Championship. Not any more it isn’t. Not for the foreseeable future, says the game’s overlords.

On this side of the Atlantic, the PGA of America have taken next year’s fourth major from him. No longer will it be staged at his New Jersey course.

Mr Trump will arrive at Palm Beach a diminished figure, but one who can’t be written off. After all, his businesses have declared bankruptcy six times before.

Much will depend on the Republican Party. Does it continue to indulge its most charismatic and influential figure, or ditch a one-term president who helped lose control of the US Senate?