Biden inauguration live: Watch ITV News special coverage as Joe Biden becomes US president
Tap the video above to watch live coverage from 3.30pm UK time
Tom Bradby will present an ITV News special from Washington DC as Joe Biden is sworn in as President of the United States. Tom will be joined by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore and US political analyst Dr Keneshia Grant, plus correspondents Emma Murphy, Rohit Kachroo and John Irvine, as we bring you live coverage of the moment Mr Biden becomes the nation's 46th president.
