Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and said he is a "believer in a lot of the things that we want to achieve together".

Mr Johnson said the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday was a “step forward” for the US after a “bumpy period”.

The inauguration came just weeks after Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building on January 6.

Asked if he thought US President Joe Biden is "woke", the prime minister said: “I can’t comment on that. What I know is that he’s a firm believer in the transatlantic alliance and that’s a great thing.

“And a believer in a lot of the things that we want to achieve together.”

Mr Johnson said: “There’s nothing wrong with being woke,” adding: “I put myself in the category of people who believe that it’s important to stick up for your history, your traditions and your values, the things you believe in.”

In a statement, Mr Johnson pointed to the continuing common interests the UK and the US share on defence, security and “defending democracy”.

Mr Johnson said: “In our fight against Covid and across climate change, defence, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Carbis Bay for the G7 and Glasgow for Cop as we join forces to protect our planet.

“Only through international co-operation can we truly overcome the shared challenges which we face.”

The Queen has also sent a private message to Mr Biden before he was sworn into office, Buckingham Palace said.

Other political leaders also congratulated the new US President and Vice President.

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “Congratulations @JoeBidenand @KamalaHarris. The US begins a new chapter in its history, one of hope, decency, compassion and strength. Together, our two nations can build a better, more optimistic future for our world.”

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “Warm congratulations and best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Scotland and the USA share long-standing bonds of friendship and co-operation.

“We look forward to building on these in the years ahead.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News she believes Mr Biden's inauguration marks the start of a new political era following the turbulence of Mr Trump's administration.

She said: “There is a change in presidency but, as ever, when administrations change, the world changes, the direction of travel – from politicians in particular, political leaders – always reflect some of the challenges and changes that we see going on domestically and internationally.

“A new political era is now starting in America and there is a lot to do globally, there really is, as well as in the US – certainly uniting the United States at the end of the Trump administration and as Joe Biden takes over.”

Joe Biden pledged to rebuild international alliances as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Credit: PA

The UK’s ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce, suggested Mr Biden would be a more predictable partner for the UK. But she also defended Mr Trump’s unorthodox approach to international affairs.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today: “There were certain things about the way Donald Trump, President Trump, did business that made it harder for certain quarters, the Russians would be one, to second guess him, and that sometimes has a utility.

“But I think the whole of the diplomatic corps is very pleased to see American democracy come out on top.”