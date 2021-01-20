Donald Trump leaves the White House for final time as US president

Watch a report from ITV News Washington correspondent Robert Moore

Donald Trump has departed the White House for the final time as president.

On Wednesday morning, the outgoing US leader emerged from the building with First Lady Melania. He strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One and said, “It’s been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime.”

“We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special," he added.

"I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”Mr Trump was headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he had a military sendoff. Four US Army cannons were prepped for a 21-gun salute. He is now due to fly to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Laura Schwartz, former White House aide to President Bill Clinton, discusses the inauguration with ITV News presenter Nina Hossain

In just a few hours, Joe Biden will take the oath of office as the 46th president. It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.

However, Mr Trump reportedly abided by another tradition - writing a letter to the incoming president. According to American news channel ABC, he left a note for Mr Biden in the White House before leaving. It is not known what the letter - if there is one - says.

Speaking in Maryland, Trump said he'd had an "an incredible four years".

"We've accomplished so much together," he continued.

"I want to thank all of my family and my friends and my staff and so many other people for being here."