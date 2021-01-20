By ITV News Producer Sophie Alexander

New videos purporting to be taken by Riley Williams showing her inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riots two weeks ago have been released in the latest court documents by the FBI.

ITV News identified Williams, a 22-year-old care worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and she was subsequently arrested on Monday for breaking into the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

In a recently updated FBI affidavit, one video captioned "this is her office" appears to be taken by Williams and briefly shows the inside of the Speaker’s chambers.

In another captioned "they got the laptop," a man can be seen picking up a laptop using a black cloth.

In a thread posted on social media site Discord, Williams claims: "I stole s*** from Nancy Polesi [sic]" and "I don't care I took Nancy Polesis hard drives I don't care kill me [sic]".

She also claimed: "I took her gravel hammer thing" - an apparent reference to Speaker Pelosi’s ceremonial gavel.

Williams, who was one of a small number of women to have illegally entered the buildings during the Washington DC riot, attracted attention after she was filmed apparently directing rioters "up the stairs, up the stairs".

In separate interviews, her mother and father rejected claims that she was giving orders to the rioters, insisting she was a peaceful protester who got lost in the crowd.

“She’s definitely not a leader,” Wendy Williams, her mother, told ITV News.

"I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like ’they’re letting us up, they’re letting us up, let’s go'.

"She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving".